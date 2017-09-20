Pre-order now! The first batch available only by end of February
WUKA Period Wear

£29.99 Sale

🚀Introducing the most comfortable❤️, hygienic, luxurious and eco-friendly 🌳 period underwear. 

The underwear is now available for pre-order with following feature:

  • Can be worn in any menstruating days.
  • Can hold 4 tampons worth of your flow = 20ml
  • Can be worn by any menstruating person

The underwear feature:

  • Inner/Outer: Comfortable, soft and stretchy modal fabric in the centre with moisture wicking properties 
  • Central: Super absorbent hi-tech fabric and PUL
  • Side mesh panel made up of polyester for the 'Chic' look
  • Hiphuggers style with wide coverage at the back.
  • WUKA Wear signature elastic waistband 

Wash care: 

WUKA Wear is the world's most advance period underwear
Material science ❤️design. There are many ways you can look after your WUKA

  • Rinse in cold water and hand wash
  • Rinse in cold water and chuck in the washing with all your blacks
  • Wash on its own at 40 degree in a washing machine
  • But always hang dry in airing cupboard during winter and out in the sun during summer. 
  • For quick drying result, give extra spin
  • No tumble drying

For the sizing refer to the size guide which will be provided as soon as we get confirmed from our sizing party.


Underwear can only be returned if unopened in original packaging, unworn and in the same condition as delivered, with all tags attached.

Designed for the menstruating body

🙋🏻 Super soft and body hugging with plenty of coverage for reassurance. WUKA allows you free-flow avoiding the internal drying and health risks of tampons. 

Eco-friendly fabrics

🍃 Made from luxury fabrics derived from Beech tree fibres. Kind to the planet and your body. One WUKA replaces 100 tampons from polluting the planet.

Designed in Britain

🇬🇧 We use ethical manufacturers so our workers get fair wages, working hours  and social benefits.

Leak free, even for even the heaviest period

We use a high tech absorbency layer that can absorb 200x its own weight in water and lock it in, it’s our secret sauce.

Testimonials

I was however, pleasantly surprised - the fit was good the underwear felt very comfortable and not bulky at all.

Jenny

"My daughter has special needs and this time of the month is a bit of a pain but these solved all her problems. No leakage even in first couple days and night time. 

Susan

I liked wearing them at night, I preferred wearing them to wearing reusable sanitary towels at night.

Anon tester

Reviews

Road testing our pre-release WUKA

Bryony (Bree) Farmer took some time out to try our underwear and give us her unfiltered views. Check it out.

Blog posts

When is the right time to talk about Periods with children?

by Rubina Raut
Talking first time about periods 🔴 to first time menstruators can be daunting😬, especially if you never had this conversation with your parents ...
Is there a link between Endometriosis and your Period?

by Rubina Raut
Recently I have notice quite severe pain when I am on my period and guess what i did...of course googled 👀 it. That's when I came across Endometri...
👗 From Sari rags to Wuka Wear,  where our story begins 📖 

by Rubina Raut
I was born and brought up in beautiful Nepal 🇳🇵 where, upon turning 12, I saw a different side to my culture. Nachune, the Nepali name for period literally translates as 👋🏼 'untouchable', which is what women are told they are when they start to bleed.
WUKA Wash bag

WUKA Wash bag

£18.99 Sale

Handmade in Nepal, the WUKA wash bag is made of a hand woven fabric called "Dhaka" to our exclusive WUKAWEAR design. The bag has a waterproof lining which makes it perfect for a quick change of underwear while on the go. 

By making our WUKA wash bag in Nepal, you will support local, women run, business all the way from the weaving of fabric to the making of the bags.

Important note: these bags will ship in February as we get our production up and running! Thanks for your support in pre-ordering as this helps us build a business and community to bring unique products to the world. 