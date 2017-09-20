YOU CAN PRE-ORDER NOW! SEE HOW WUKA WEAR WORKS BELOW
Designed for the menstruating body
🙋🏻 Super soft and body hugging with plenty of coverage for reassurance. WUKA allows you free-flow avoiding the internal drying and health risks of tampons.
Eco-friendly fabrics
🍃 Made from luxury fabrics derived from Beech tree fibres. Kind to the planet and your body. One WUKA replaces 100 tampons from polluting the planet.
Designed in Britain
🇬🇧 We use ethical manufacturers so our workers get fair wages, working hours and social benefits.
Testimonials
Jenny
I was however, pleasantly surprised - the fit was good the underwear felt very comfortable and not bulky at all.
Susan
"My daughter has special needs and this time of the month is a bit of a pain but these solved all her problems. No leakage even in first couple days and night time.
Anon tester
I liked wearing them at night, I preferred wearing them to wearing reusable sanitary towels at night.
Reviews
Road testing our pre-release WUKA
Bryony (Bree) Farmer took some time out to try our underwear and give us her unfiltered views. Check it out.